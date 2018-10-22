All your Indian Railways ticket queries answered! How to use the new ‘Ask Disha’ chat bot on IRCTC website

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an interesting feature on its official website to answer all queries of passengers. (IRCTC website)

‘Ask Disha’ by IRCTC: Do you want someone to answer all your queries regarding Indian Railways’ train journey? The e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an interesting feature on its official website to answer all queries of passengers. According to IRCTC, the feature, called ‘Ask Disha’ (DISHA- Digital Interaction to Seek Help Anytime) is a new artificial intelligence-enabled chat bot, which is a first of its kind initiative for any Indian government website. ‘Ask Disha’, which has been recently introduced on the website, is soon likely to be integrated on the IRCTC Rail Connect Android app as well.

How to use ‘Ask Disha’ chat bot ?

If you are still wondering how to use this option to get all your queries answered, the ‘Ask Disha’ chat bot is user-friendly. Those of you who have any query regarding your train journey such as those regarding online ticket booking, ticket cancellation, catering etc. can simply go to the IRCTC portal and locate the ‘Ask Disha’ chat bot on the right-hand side bottom corner of the website. On clicking on the ‘Ask Disha’ option, a page will pop up, where a section has been provided to write your query. Once you start writing, the chat bot will auto-suggest some options. After writing your query, you can submit it, following which the chat bot will provide you an explanation. Another interesting feature about the chat bot is that once it answers your query, it will ask whether it was useful or not. Depending on the fact if you are satisfied with the explanation or not, you can give your feedback to the system.

The ‘Ask Disha’ chat bot has been designed to answer multiple Indian Railways’ related queries. From ‘how to book tickets in tatkal quota’ to ‘how to connect WiFi at railway station’, from ‘what is the general process for online train ticket booking’ to ‘does IRCTC catering serves Chinese food also’, the chat bot will provide an answer to all your queries. This new feature has been jointly developed by IRCTC along with CoRover Private Limited, a Bangalore-based startup.