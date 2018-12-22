Aircraft-like shopping on Indian Railways trains! From Jan 2019, buy FMCG goods on these trains; full list

Shop on Indian Railways trains! Looking to offer aircraft-like shopping experience to its passengers, Indian Railways has come up with a new initiative that will allow people to purchase items of day-to-day use on trains.
Shop on Indian Railways trains! Looking to offer aircraft-like shopping experience to its passengers, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has come up with a new initiative that will allow people to purchase items of day-to-day use. The provision to shop on board trains is likely to be introduced from January 2019. The Mumbai division of Western Railway is implementing the pilot project which may be extended to other trains across the network, based on the feedback from passengers. To begin with 16 Mail/Express trains have been shortlisted by the national transporter for which the contract has been awarded for 5 years to HBN Network Private Limited. The total contract is for Rs 3.66 crore, the payment for which shall be received on a quarterly basis.
Under the contract, the licensee has been allowed by Indian Railways to sell FMCG goods under the category of beauty, home & kitchen appliances and other fitness products. The sale of cigarettes, gutka, tobacco or any type of eatable will be not be allowed under the contract. Two sales staff will be deputed on the trains by the licensee with uniform, company ID and debit card machines. A “shopping cart” will be used by the licensee’s staff to make the shopping experience easier and attractive for the passengers. Similar to the experience in aircraft, a catalogue will be distributed among passengers, allowing them to sift through the various options. The sales staff will then move through the train, selling items based on the demand.
Below is the full list of Indian Railways trains in which passengers can soon shop!
- Phase 1: Train number 12925/26 Paschim Express from Bandra Terminus to Amritsar Junction
- Phase 1: Train number 19027/28 Bandra Jammu Tawi Vivek Express
- Phase 2: Train number 22921/22 Antyodaya Express from Bandra Terminus to Gorakhpur Junction
- Phase 2: Train number 22913/14 BDTS PNBE Express from Bandra Terminus to Patna Junction
- Phase 3: Train number 22949/50 Bandra Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express
- Phase 3: Train number 22917/18 Haridwar Express from Bandra Terminus to Haridwar
- Phase 4: Train number 12009/10 Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express
- Phase 4: Train number 22915/16 BDTS HSR SF Express from Bandra Terminus to Hisar
- Phase 5: Train number 12907/08 Bandra Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express
- Phase 5: Train number 19061/62 BDTS RMR Express from Bandra Terminus to Ramnagar
- Phase 6: Train number 19021/22 BDTS LJN Express from Bandra Terminus to Lucknow Junction
- Phase 6: Train number 22933/34 BDTS JP Express from Bandra Terminus to Jaipur
- Phase 7: Train number 12909/10 Bandra Nizamuddin Garibrath Express
- Phase 7: Train number 22935/36 BDTS PIT Express from Bandra Terminus to Palitana
- Phase 8: Train number 22931/32 BDTS JSM Express from Bandra Terminus to Jaisalmer
- Phase 8: Train number 22991/92 BDTS VRL Express from Bandra Terminus to Veraval
To avoid passengers from being disturbed, Indian Railways has restricted the time for sale of items from 8 AM to 9 PM. Additionally, the sales persons will not be allowed to shout or indulge in loud promotional activity on board the trains. The project will be implemented in multiple phases, with two trains (mentioned in the list above) being added every three months.
As a bonus for Indian Railways staff, there will be a 10% discount on all items in the shopping cart on production of a valid identity card!
