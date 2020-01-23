Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: New private train by IRCTC delayed; around 630 passengers to get refund

As per the policy of IRCTC, Rs 100 is refunded to each passenger for a delay of over an hour and Rs 250 is refunded for a delay of over two hours.

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express delayed! The newly launched private train by IRCTC, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express got delayed recently. On Wednesday, the train which started commercial operations from 19 January 2020, was delayed for over an hour as it was entering Mumbai. The Tejas Express reached the Mumbai Central railway station around 1 hour and 30 minutes late. Now as per IRCTC’s policy for its Tejas Express trains, all the passengers are likely to get compensated. An IRCTC spokesperson was quoted in a PTI report saying that the corporation will pay a compensation of Rs 100 each to around 630 passengers of the train because of the delay. However, passengers will have to apply as per the train’s refund policy. The refund will be granted after verification, he said.

According to Indian Railways officials quoted in the report, the train departed from Ahmedabad Junction at 6.42 AM, two minutes late and arrived at Mumbai Central at 2.36 PM instead of 1.10 PM. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, as well as a few other outstation and suburban trains, were held up because of a technical problem between Bhayander station and Dahisar station on the outskirts of Mumbai.

According to a spokesperson of the Western Railway, the Overhead Equipment (OHE) on UP fast line between Dahisar station and Bhayander station did not hold power from 12.15 PM. He further said that it was restored between Dahisar- Mira Road at 12.30 PM and between Mira Road-Bhayander at 13.35 PM. At least eight suburban services were cancelled, until 3.30 PM, he added.

As per the policy of IRCTC, Rs 100 is refunded to each passenger for a delay of over an hour and Rs 250 is refunded for a delay of over two hours. Therefore, depending upon the number of claims, the corporation may end up paying a total amount of Rs 63,000 to passengers. According to IRCTC officials, passengers can claim the compensation for train delay by calling at 18002665844 or by sending an email to irctcclaims@libertyinsurance.in. The passengers will have to provide PNR details, a cancelled cheque as well as the Certificate of Insurance (COI) number. According to sources quoted in the report, the train was given a two-minute technical halt at Andheri station for the benefit of those passengers who wanted to reach the airport.