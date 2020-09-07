Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail: Why the timeline for completion of 1st bullet train project is unclear

the national transporter can comment about the project’s timeline only after around 90% of the total land is acquired.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project: Only after the acquisition of at least 90% of the land required for the country’s first high speed rail corridor, Indian Railways would be able to give a “real assessment” of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project’s timeline. Recently, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, VK Yadav was quoted in an IE report saying that the national transporter can comment about the project’s timeline only after around 90% of the total land is acquired. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is expecting the process of land acquisition to conclude in the state of Gujarat in three months and in the state of Maharashtra, in six months, Yadav said.

According to him, within the next three to six months, the land acquisition issue is likely to get cleared and only then, Indian Railways will be able to get a definite status about the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor project. Yadav further said, that will be the real assessment of the project’s timeline. As per the official timeline of the project, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor is scheduled for completion by December 2023. The Railway Board Chairman did not say that the Bullet Train project would meet the fixed deadline. On the project’s repeated delays, he said that the work on this project is progressing very well. However, some set backs have been caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and land acquisition issues, he said.

So far, nearly 23% of the 430 hectares of land needed in the state of Maharashtra for the project has been acquired. The figure is 82% of the around 950 hectares land required for the Bullet Train project in Gujarat, Yadav said. In the tender for the 21-km long tunnel (seven km of the tunnel is under sea), Japanese companies did not participate and they attributed the non-participation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said. In India’s first high speed rail corridor project, both Indian and Japanese firms are interested to participate, the newly appointed Railway Board CEO added.