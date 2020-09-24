Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project: Tata, L&T among bidders for one of the biggest tenders

In the competitive bidding, a total of three bidders involving seven big firms participated.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project: Indian Railways is gearing up for the country’s first bullet train project! For the design and construction of 237 km length of mainline for the upcoming high speed rail corridor project, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, technical bids (C4 package) were opened recently, on 23 September 2020 by NHSRCL. This entire section of the bullet train corridor falls in the state of Gujarat. In the competitive bidding, a total of three bidders involving seven big firms participated- IRCON International Limited – Afcons Infrastructure Limited – JMC Projects India Limited Consortium; Larsen and Toubro Limited; Tata Project Limited – J. Kumar Infra Projects Limited – NCC Limited – HSR Consortium.

This tender covers nearly 47 per cent of total alignment of the 508 km long corridor, between Vapi and Vadodara in Gujarat, which includes four stations namely Surat, Vapi, Billimora and Bharuch, 24 river as well as 30 road crossings. The ambitious bullet train project, which is being developed on Japanese E5 Shinkansen technology, is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The foundation stone for this project was laid by PM Modi along with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in September 2017. For the development of this high speed rail corridor project, around Rs 1.08 lakh crore is being invested. This high speed corridor is expected to cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours.

This project alone will generate over 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction period. Besides, the production and manufacturing markets are also likely to gain with the high speed rail corridor project. Around 21 lakh MT of steel, 75 lakh MT of cement, and 1.4 lakh MT of structural steel are estimated to be used in the construction and all of which shall be manufactured in India.

Besides the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train corridor, the national transporter had sanctioned the feasibility studies for seven more high speed rail corridors. So far, the feasibility studies have been permitted for these corridors- Delhi – Amritsar high speed rail corridor, Varanasi – Howrah high speed rail corridor, Delhi – Varanasi high speed rail corridor, Delhi – Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, Mumbai – Hyderabad high speed rail corridor, Mumbai – Nagpur high speed rail corridor, Chennai – Mysore high speed rail corridor.