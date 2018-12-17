Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project: BEML pitches ‘Make in India’ indigenisation of 6 rakes with Japanese partner

The indigenisation of bullet train coaches is a part of Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Make in India boost for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project! Coach maker BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) has pitched for indigenisation of at least 6 rakes of bullet train coaches in collaboration with Japanese firm and its partner, Hitachi. The country’ s first ever bullet train project, connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai, for which Japan is providing financial aid, will see two Japanese firms, Hitachi and Kawasaki bidding to become the main contractor. BEML Chairman and Managing Director D K Hota was quoted in a PTI report saying that the request for indigenisation of six bullet rakes, consisting as many as 60 coaches, has been submitted.

In joint negotiation meetings, however, Hitachi had stated that if the bullet train project has to meet its rollout deadline of 2023, then indigenisation of more than one bullet train rake could not be possible. According to Hota, BEML wants more volume in the indigenisation process as it would be a win-win for the country and make the company’s investments viable in the bullet train project. The project, worth $15-billion envisages as many as 24 rakes consisting of 240 coaches, running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The coach maker company is also keen on undertaking the entire interior work that is termed as ‘level three indigenisation’.

According to an official, the broad contours can only be finalized once the bidding and selection of the main contractor and the sub contractor for the project are complete. In order to evaluate the ground realities, a team of BEML officials had visited the Hitachi facility in Japan recently, the report said.

The indigenisation of bullet train coaches is a part of Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative. The manufacturing of railway coaches is a crucial and growing segment for BEML, which has the potential to produce as many as 800 rail coaches along with 300 metro coaches per annum.

Meanwhile, Raebareli’s Modern Coach Factory is also pitching to manufacture the bullet train coaches. According to MCF, the robotics used in the factory would be helpful in manufacturing the specialized coaches.