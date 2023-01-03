Ahmedabad-Delhi Sampark Kranti Express to be renamed as Akshardham Express, confirms Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwni Vaishnaw has announced that the Sampark Kranti Express train which runs between Ahmedabad and Delhi will be renamed as the Akshardham Express. The decision was taken in honour of Pramukh Swami Maharaj who is the spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, reported PTI.

The announcement was made as part of the month-long Pramukh Swami centenary celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect which was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS chief, on December 14, 2022.

The Railway minister praised the humanitarian work done by the sect and also took blessings from BAPS chief Mahnat Swami Maharaj at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, which is situated on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, reported PTI.

Indian Railways achieved record electrification of 6,366 route kms in the year gone by. In the upcoming Budget, Indian Railways is expected to announce around 300 to 400 Vande Bharat trains. In fact, in the next 20 to 25 years, the Railways is planning to lay down around 100,000 kilometers of new track. It will also work out in increasing the maximum speed of trains to 160 kilometre per hour.

The manufacturing of hydrogen-fuel cell-powered eco-friendly Vande Metro trains is also going on. Vaishnaw had recently announced that these trains are going to be a huge leap forward as the focus will not be the end consumer. These trains will cater to the middle and lower class. It is safe to say that these trains will bring a transformative change in every Indian’s day-to-day life.