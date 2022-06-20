Agnipath protests: Indian Railways cancels 529 trains

More than 500 trains were cancelled on Monday with operations again disrupted by protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. While 539 trains were affected, 529 trains were cancelled, including 181 mail/express trains and 348 passengers trains, the Railways said in a statement.
The Railways also partially cancelled four mail/express trains.
(More details are awaited).
