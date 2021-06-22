After 15 months gap, Indian Railways to resume suburban trains in Hyderabad, Secunderabad; Check date, routes

To begin with, 10 MMTS trains will operate.

Good news for local train commuters in Hyderabad and Secunderabad! After a gap of 15 months, Indian Railways is now all set to resume suburban train services in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. On Monday, the authorities of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone announced that the suburban train services in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will resume local train services for commuters on 23 June 2021. Last year, in the wake of a nationwide lockdown at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) services were suspended by the national transporter from 23 March 2020, according to an IE report.

With the gradual restoration of train services across the Indian Railways network, the national transporter has now approved the resumption of MMTS train services to cater to the travel requirements of the intra city and suburban train passengers in the twin city region. To begin with, according to South Central Railways, 10 MMTS trains will operate between both Lingampalli-Falaknuma viz., Secunderabad and Lingampalli-Hyderabad. The zonal railway, in this regard, has appealed to all rail users and passengers to follow all protocols and guidelines of Covid-19 such as wearing face masks, ensuring personal hygiene, as well as observing social distancing in trains and railway station premises.

A South Central Railway spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that any rail user or passenger found not wearing a mask while travelling in a train or at the station, will be fined Rs 500. Other than continuous and rigorous sanitation activities at regular intervals of time, Indian Railways has also made arrangements to educate the public through the announcement system, the SCR spokesperson added.

According to the report, the MMTS started its operation in the twin cities in the year 2003. The MMTS before the Covid lockdown, daily with 121 train services, covering a distance of 42 km across the city through 25 railway stations, used to have an average daily footfall of 1.2 lakh commuters, the report added.