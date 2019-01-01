Advertisements on Indian Railways trains and toilets! New first-of-its-kind barter policy in works

The new policy has been drafted by the Railway Board’s Transformation Cell.

Indian Railways comes up with unique policy! Taking a cue from the age-old barter system, which involves an exchange of goods and services without using the money, Indian Railways has devised a first-of-its-kind policy to allow companies to advertise on trains in return for providing goods and services for passengers on board. According to a PTI report, the new policy has been drafted by the Railway Board’s Transformation Cell. This is Indian Railways’ new initiative to diversify its reach into other sectors and utilize supplementary services for passengers. Thus, going ahead, advertisements of a soap brand on a train or in train toilets might be a common sight now!

The Railway Board’s Transformation Cell has was quoted saying that the offers of goods and services in exchange for publicity on running trains will be implemented on a trial basis. A directive in this regard was issued to all general managers of Indian Railways’ network. A senior official was quoted saying that they are experimenting with a unique idea and a lucrative deal, using the barter system. As lakhs of passengers travel by trains on a daily basis, the brands are likely to get publicity on a large scale.

According to the report, the order states that when such an offer is received by a coaching depot officer (CDO), the officer will put it up on the Indian Railways’ website for 21 days to give a fair and equal opportunity for interested parties to pitch similar products. Once the stipulated waiting period of 21 days is over, the CDO can choose one party and grant them the request. The new policy also states that to begin with, the permission to advertise in this manner can be given by CDOs for three months for two trains in each depot.

The officer added that initially, they will concentrate on barter of goods rather than services, with things like soaps, dispensers, bedrolls. The companies can offer their goods and instead of money Indian Railways will provide them with advertising space onboard trains. The barter policy also states that the maximum number of four thematic products and equipment with courtesy signage per coach inside the toilet or near the exit doors of the trains would be allowed. Moreover, the maximum size of advertisement space has been restricted to six inches by six inches for display.