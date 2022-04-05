AC waiting room, HD screens & more! See state-of-the-art features of Indian Railways revamped Jabalpur station

Jabalpur Railway Station Redevelopment: Indian Railways is taking various steps to transform all railway stations across the network into modern & world class stations! In this direction, Jabalpur railway station in the state of Madhya Pradesh has been upgraded by the West Central Railway zone. According to the Railway Ministry, several state-of-the-art passenger amenities have been installed at Jabalpur railway station including AC waiting room, AC lounge, escalator, lift, video wall and HD screen. Watch the video below, shared by the Railway Ministry, showing several world class amenities and facilities at West Central Railways’ Jabalpur railway station:

भारतीय रेल अपने स्टेशनों को बना रही है आधुनिक और विश्वस्तरीय!



इसी दिशा में पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे द्वारा जबलपुर स्टेशन को अपग्रेड किया गया है। स्टेशन पर एसी प्रतीक्षालय, एसी लाउंज, एस्केलेटर, लिफ्ट, वीडियो वॉल और एचडी स्क्रीन समेत कई अत्याधुनिक यात्री सुविधाएं स्थापित की गई हैं। pic.twitter.com/tXe4aGLxi6 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 4, 2022

According to the national transporter, an air-conditioned waiting room and AC lounge have been provided at the station for passenger comfort. Also, a pedestrian plaza has been provided for smooth and better movement of passengers. A total of six escalators, as well as four lifts, have been installed at the station premises. A special ramp has been provided for divyangjan passengers and rail users. Moreover, the West Central Railway zone has provided two video wall, 13 HD screens, and 23 display boards. In addition to these modern features, the Jabalpur railway station has also been provided with 10 GPS clocks. Besides, three high volume low speed fans, as well as 100 per cent led lighting are provided as well.

A few days ago, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said the redevelopment of stations is in progress at Ayodhya, Safdarjung, Bijwasan and Gomti Nagar. The renovated Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal railway station in Karnataka is ready for commissioning. Two world class railway stations viz., Gandhinagar Capital railway station and Rani Kamlapati railway station have been developed and commissioned. Currently, techno economic feasibility redevelopment plans of other railway stations are being worked out on the basis of the experience of these two airport-like railway stations.