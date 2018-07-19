AC on your Indian Railways train not working? You can claim refund; here’s how

If the ticket booked by the passenger is for air-conditioned first class, then the difference between the air-conditioned first-class fare and the first-class fare will be provided.

IRCTC refund rules 2018: Travelling in an AC coach? The air-conditioning is not working? Many passengers are not aware that the Indian Railways rules allow passengers to claim a refund. Indian Railways grants refund of certain fare amount on failure to provide an air-conditioning facility in air-conditioned coaches. However, there are a few conditions attached to it. Here are the conditions for granting refund where the air conditioning facility could not be provided by the railways for a portion of journey:

1) If the ticket booked by the passenger is for air-conditioned first class, then the difference between the air-conditioned first-class fare and the first-class fare will be provided.

2) If the ticket booked by the passenger is for air-conditioned II-tier or air-conditioned III-tier class, then, in that case, the difference between air-conditioned II-tier or air-conditioned III tier class fare and sleeper class fare will be provided. The condition is valid for both Mail and Express trains.

3) In case the ticket is for air-conditioned chair car, then the passenger will be granted the difference between air-conditioned chair car fare and second class fare in both Mail and Express trains.

4) If the ticket booked by the passenger is for executive class, then the difference between the notified executive class fare for the concerned section and first-class fare for the concerned distance of that section will be granted.

In case the passenger holds an e-ticket, then the passenger has to file online TDR up to twenty hours of actual arrival of the train at his/her destination and the passenger has to send it along the original certificate (GC/EFT) issued by the ticket checking staff (TTE) at the time of journey to Group General Manager/IT, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., Internet Ticketing Centre, IRCA Building, State Entry Road, New Delhi – 110055, through post.

In case, the passenger has an i-ticket, then he/she has to send the original certificate (GC/EFT) issued by the ticket checking staff (TTE) at the time of journey to the above-mentioned address.

The passenger should note that the railways will process the refund through TDR only after receiving the original certificate (GC/EFT). The claim will be forwarded by IRCTC to Concerned Zonal Railways under whose jurisdiction the train destination falls. Thus, the amount will be credited back to the same account of the passenger through which payment was made.