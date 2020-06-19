AC coaches not suitable! How Indian Railways is looking to cool its non-AC COVID-19 care train coaches

To reduce temperatures inside the coaches by 1°C, bubble wrap films are being applied on the isolation coaches.

Indian Railways COVID-19 coaches: To provide treatment to COVID-19 patients, 5,231 non-AC coaches have converted into isolation coaches by Indian Railways. Before converting these coaches for COVID-19 patients, it was stipulated that the coaches should be well ventilated with adequate scope for natural lighting, and if AC is provided, it should be non-ducted, which ruled out Indian Railways’ AC coaches. According to the Railway Ministry, in view of the potential transmission risk of the novel coronavirus through AC ducting, air-conditioned coaches would not be suitable for this purpose.

In the middle of June, the Non AC coaches would be a little warm if the windows are kept closed. Also, the ambient temperature may also be around 43°C. But after installing mosquito nets and keeping the windows open, the cross circulation of air is likely to improve the temperature. In a bid to reduce the heat and high temperature build-up inside the coaches, Indian Railways has adopted a multi-pronged strategy. Therefore, by implementing the following measures, the national transporter expects to provide comfort to the COVID-19 patients and staff: