AC 3-tier economy: Indian Railways to offer affordable air-conditioned journey like never before; details

RCF, Kapurthala plans to produce as many as 248 coaches.

A few days ago, the prototype of the Indian Railways AC 3-tier economy class was finalized for oscillation trials at the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow. The AC 3-tier economy class coach is meant to be an air-conditioned and affordable version of the non-AC Sleeper class. The task of developing this coach was given last to Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, last year, which is the maker of the LHB coaches in India. According to an IE report, AC 3-tier is the only travel class that makes a clear profit for Indian Railways. AC 3-tier economy class is expected to offer AC travel to the masses while keeping it affordable.

According to officials, the entire coach has been reimagined from scratch. Ravinder Gupta, General Manager of RCF, was quoted in the report saying that the factory will start the series production by February-end. RCF, Kapurthala plans to produce as many as 248 coaches. At present, the cost is estimated at between Rs 2.8 to 3 crore per coach, which is around 10 per cent more than the existing AC 3-tier coach. The earning potential of these coaches is also higher for the national transporter, owing to more capacity. The next aim is to redesign Indian Railways’ general unreserved compartment and turn that, too, into an air-conditioned class, the report said. Following are some key features of the AC 3-tier economy class: