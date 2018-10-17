ABB bags Rs 115 crore order from Indian Railways to supply traction transformers

The 6,000 horsepower capacity locomotive is capable of hauling 24 coaches at speed of up to 140 km per hour.

Swiss power major ABB Wednesday said it has won an order worth Rs 115 crore from Indian Railways to supply traction transformers. The contract has been awarded by Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi, ABB said in a statement. These transformers are customized for the WAP-7 type electric locomotive. The 6,000 horsepower capacity locomotive is capable of hauling 24 coaches at speed of up to 140 km per hour. The project is part of the ‘Mission Electrification’ initiative of the Indian Railways, which aims to convert an additional 24,000 km of railway network from fuel oil to electrification.

The mission also aims to enhance energy efficiency by adopting high quality equipment and facilitating the increased adoption of renewable energy in railway operations, it added. ABB said the transformers will be manufactured at its Vadodara facility in Gujarat. ABB claims its transformers power about half the world’s electrical locomotives and train sets, and most train manufacturers and rail operators rely on them.