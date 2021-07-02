A visual treat! Indian Railways first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium opened at KSR Bengaluru station

The one-of-its-kind aquatic park based on the concept of the Amazon river, promises to be a visual treat for passengers.

Indian Railway’s first-ever movable freshwater tunnel aquarium opened in Bengaluru! To provide a memorable experience to railway passengers as well as make their waiting time at the railway station pleasurable, IRSDC (Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation) in collaboration has opened the first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium of Indian Railways with the HNi Aquatic Kingdom at KSR Bengaluru railway station on 1 July 2021. According to IRSDC, the one-of-its-kind aquatic park based on the concept of the Amazon river, promises to be a visual treat for passengers. Other than enhancing the experience of passengers, the initiative would be a revenue earner for the national transporter. To enter the aquatic park, a nominal fee of Rs 5 has been kept per passenger.

According to S. K. Lohia, MD and CEO of IRSDC, the corporation has always been at the forefront in launching path breaking initiatives. Lohia further said this Aquatic Kingdom will entice visitors and passengers and it will be an enjoyable experience. Also, it would be educative to experience a life size kingdom of fishes here, he said. By following strict COVID-19 related guidelines and protocols, up to 25 visitors can visit the aquatic park at a time, Lohia added.

IRSDC said the 12-feet long Aquatic Kingdom is the national transporter’s first Paludarium housing myriad flora and fauna and will be a must-visit spot for passengers and visitors. The Aquatic Kingdom’s entrance gives a glimpse into the marine life, with a beautiful dolphin greeting visitors humbly with a slight bow and a smile. Some of the salient features of Aquatic Kingdom are 3D selfie area, where a big fish pops out of the aquarium. The HNi Aquatic Kingdom with almost 20 feet of glass periphery, also houses marine, planted and tropical sections with varied flora and fauna in pleasing colours. Moreover, it is also home to various aquatic animals like alligator gar ranging from 2 ft., 21/2 ft., and 3 ft., sting rays, lobsters, eels up to 31/2 ft., sharks, shrimps and snails. The Aquatic Kingdom is adorned with natural rocks as well as splashes of driftwood, artificial coral rocks.