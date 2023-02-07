A boost to railways infra: Work in progress on Khurda Road-Balangir new rail line in Odisha

In continuation with boosting infrastructural development to augment passenger’s convenience, Indian Railways has underlined the connection of peripheral towns in Odisha, a budgetary allocation is a tell-tale sign.

Fending off all bottlenecks, the railways is working fast on Khurda Road-Balangir new line, a much awaited important stretch between Khudra Road Junction and Balangir, to connect peripheral towns in the state. The Khurda Road-Balangir new line is 302 km long.

According to a report, the highest allocation of Rs 891.55 crore was earmarked for Khurda Road-Balangir rail line.

In a bid to complete the project timely, the East Coast Railway is working hard and has finished work on the 115-km track. According to the Ministry of Railways, the estimated cost of the Khurda Road-Balangir new line project is pegged at Rs 3791.66 crore.

After its completion, Khurda Road-Balangir new rail line will connect remote towns to Bhubaneswar and western Odisha with the coastal part of the state.

Highest Budgetary Boost to Railways Infrastructure

Meanwhile, Odisha has received an allocation of around Rs 9,734 crore, a highest budgetary boost to railways infrastructure, including safety related projects, in Odisha.

Out of the total allocation, Rs 2,738.5 crore, for the state, Rs 8,415.96 crore was given to East Coast Railway while Rs 1,287 and Rs 31.04 crore allocated for infrastructure projects and safety related work in South Eastern Railway and South East Central Railway respectively, reported FE.

As much as Rs 1,806.10 crore has been allocated to For East Coast Railway for laying new rail lines and Rs 3,643.86 crore for doubling the lines.

According to the report, allocation of Rs 475 crore was made for Angul-Sukinda rail line followed by Rs 300 crore for Bansapani-Daitari-Tamaka-Jakhapura, Rs 250 crore for Talcher-Bimlagarh, Rs 172.5 crore for Sambalpur-Talcher, and Rs 164 crore for Khurda-Baranga third line.