90 policewomen to be deployed on trains in Tamil Nadu, says ADGP

Women police constables, numbering 90, would be deployed in ladies coaches of trains in Tamil Nadu to ensure safety of women travellers, ADGP, Tamil Nadu Government Railway Police, Sylendra Babu said today.

By: | Erode | Published: July 9, 2018 11:25 PM
The police personnel would be in the women compartments and provide for a safe travel, he said. (Representative image: PTI)

Women police constables, numbering 90, would be deployed in ladies coaches of trains in Tamil Nadu to ensure safety of women travellers, ADGP, Tamil Nadu Government Railway Police, Sylendra Babu said today. Besides the introduction of women personnel, the men force deployed on trains would be strengthened with the addition of 140 more personnel, he told reporters here.

These were part of the efforts of the railway police to provide security for passengers, especially women passengers, he said after inspecting the Erode Railway Police Station and holding discussions with Superintendent of Police Sakthi Ganesh. The police personnel would be in the women compartments and provide for a safe travel, he said.

Already, there were a number of police constables onboard trains, he added. Because of the heavy bandobust, crime on trains and on the platforms has decreased, the ADGP said. Arrangements were being made to instal CCTV cameras at all important railway stations, he said, while seeking the cooperation of passengers with the railway police for reduction of thefts. He asked the passengers to be careful and not to leave their valuables unprotected.

