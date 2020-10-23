  • MORE MARKET STATS

52-year old practice to come to an end! Indian Railways to hand over Parliament canteen to ITDC next month

By: |
October 23, 2020 11:34 AM

The Secretariat of Lok Sabha has written to the zonal railway, which has been serving food in the canteen since the year 1968, asking to pack up and move on from the Parliament premises.

On November 15, the Northern Railway zone will hand over the responsibility of the Parliament canteen to ITDC.

Indian Railways to end 52-year old practice of serving food to Parliamentarians! On November 15, the Northern Railway zone of Indian Railways will hand over the responsibility of the Parliament canteen to the government’s tourism arm, India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC). The Secretariat of Lok Sabha has written to the zonal railway, which has been serving food in the canteen since the year 1968, asking to pack up and move on from the Parliament premises. The ITDC runs the luxury five-star Ashok Group of hotels, according to a PTI report. The letter said, the competent authority has desired ITDC to take over the functions of the catering units in Parliament House Estate by November 15.

The letter further stated that the zonal railway may, accordingly, hand over the electronic gadgets like, computers printer, etc., provided to ITDC by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and equipment gadgets, furniture items, etc., to CPWD for being handed over by them to ITDC. Last year, the process to find a new vendor was started and this year, in the month of July, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla met Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel as well as ITDC officials to discuss the issue. According to ITDC officials, they have been instructed to keep a special focus on the food quality, which should suit both, dignitaries and common people.

Related News

Currently, around 5,000 people are served by the canteen during every session. The canteen menu has 48 food items in total for lunch and evening snacks. While a joint committee on food management, in the 17th Lok Sabha, generally decide the matters related to catering arrangements in the Parliament House Complex, however, the food committee has not been constituted. According to the report, Speaker Birla took the final decision, by taking a personal interest in making sure that food of better quality is served in the Parliament canteen as well as to end subsidies. It is expected that an end to subsidies will lead to annual savings of around Rs 17 crore to the Parliament, the report added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. 52-year old practice to come to an end! Indian Railways to hand over Parliament canteen to ITDC next month
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Good news for tourists! Indian Railways resumes Kalka-Shimla Express as festival special train; details
2Indian Railways’ RVNL commissioned Vadlapudi Wagon Repair Workshop; can repair 200 wagons in a month
3Indian Railways to supply diesel locomotives to Mozambique Railways; details here