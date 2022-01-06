5 benefits of ordering food via apps on trains during Covid pandemic

The Indian Railways is a lifeline to millions of passengers who depend on the services for long journeys from one stop to another across the country.

By Manish Chandra

The threat of the Omicron variant, increasing Covid cases and announcements of restrictions have put the spotlight on safe traveling this season. The focus is again on minimizing the chances of exposure to new variant while adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviors. The Indian Railways is a lifeline to millions of passengers who depend on the services for long journeys from one stop to another across the country. In these testing times, online food delivery services on trains via apps have emerged as a boon to passengers. IRCTC for e-catering services has partnered with RailRestro which is amongst the best choice for customers looking for quality food from restaurants who ensure hygiene at every step– from cooking food to transporting them, and finally delivering packets. They also follow all the guidelines issued by the Railway Ministry and local administration while delivering food on the train. Here are 5 such benefits of ordering food online via apps on trains for a happy, safe and comfortable journey.

Contactless delivery: The online apps for food delivery on trains come with an option of contactless delivery. The customers can choose this option to get their food delivered on their seats without the need of getting in touch with the delivery person. The app also informs the customers about the temperature of the delivery person and informs them whether they are vaccinated or not. All these features ensure a safe, hassle-free and smooth delivery experience on the train during the journey. Online payment: Exchange of cash in these volatile times is a potential threat of Covid infection. The app-based food delivery services come with the facility of online payments wherein customers can book their meals in advance and pay online through credit or debit cards, or digital wallets. Moreover, it also saves time especially in stations where the train halts for little time and helps to avoid the issues of change. Safe packaging: The app-based services deliver food from authorized partner restaurants by looking at the hygiene standards and their credibility. The food is well cooked and well-packed by keeping all the safety standards and factors intact so that the customers can get their meals warm, safe and clean. It is delivered in properly sealed packets without any leakages so that the customers can enjoy their favorite delicacies without worrying about spillage for a pleasant eating experience. Hygiene: The online food delivery services keep health and hygiene as their topmost priority. The customers can be assured of getting only quality food getting delivered to your train seat or berth. All the food vendors associated with them strictly adhere to the FSSAI guidelines, so customers don’t have to worry a bit about the quality of food. From the ingredients to the packaging, everything is fresh and clean. Better and more options: The online food delivery services provide a plethora of options to customers to choose from local cuisines to international dishes. The specially curated menu prepared by keeping in mind the choice of the passengers enhances the traveling experience. The customers can order a north Indian thali, idli & dosa of South India, Chinese platters etc. as per their choice on just one click.

(The author is Co- Founder & Director RailRestro. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)