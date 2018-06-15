42 days traffic block alert! These Indian Railways trains have been temporarily cancelled

Railway stations across the nation are undergoing massive redevelopment under Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry’s initiative to redevelop over 600 railway stations across the nation.

Traffic Block on Indian Railways: Railway stations across the nation are undergoing massive redevelopment under Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry’s initiative to redevelop over 600 railway stations across the nation. The Varanasi railway station, which is under the Lucknow Division of the Northern zone of Indian Railways is also undergoing redevelopment. In order to strengthen the infrastructure, a washable apron is being constructed on the platform number 8 at Varanasi railway station. Because of the ongoing construction work, certain trains have been cancelled due to 42 days traffic block i.e., from June 15, 2018 to July 26, 2018. Here are the trains which will remain temporarily cancelled:

1) Train number 20904 Varanasi-Vadodara Mahamana Superfast Express train, which is scheduled for June 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 20, 30 has been cancelled.

2) Train number 20903 Vadodara-Varanasi Mahamana Superfast Express train, which is scheduled for June 13, 20, 27 and July 4, 11 ,18 has been cancelled.

3) Train number 19168 Varanasi-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express train, which is scheduled for June 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29 and July 01, 03, 05, 06, 08, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27 has been cancelled.

4) Train number 19167 Ahmedabad-Varanasi Sabarmati Express train, which is scheduled for June 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 and July 02, 03, 05, 07, 09, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 23, 24 has been cancelled.

5) Train number 11072 Varanasi-Lokmanaya Tilak Terminus Kamayani Express train has been cancelled from June 15, 2018 to July 27, 2018.

6) Train number 11071 Lokmanaya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Kamayani Express train has been cancelled from June 13, 2018 to July 25, 2018.

7) Train number 11108 and train number 21108 Varanasi-Gwalior and Khajuraho Bundelkhand Express trains have been cancelled from June 15, 2018 to July 26, 2018.

8) Train number 11107 and train number 21107 Gwalior-Khajuraho and Varanasi Bundelkhand Express trains have been cancelled from June 14, 2018 to July 25, 2018.

9) Train number 16230 Varanasi-Maysore Express train, which is scheduled for June 16, 21, 23, 28, 30 and July 05, 07, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 has been cancelled.

10) Train number 16229 Maysore-Varanasi Express train, which is scheduled for June 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 and July 03, 05, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 has been cancelled.

11) Train number 17324 Varanasi-Hubli Express train, which is scheduled for June 10, 17, 24 and July 01, 08, 15, 22 has been cancelled.

12) Train number 17323 Hubli-Varanasi Express train, which is scheduled for June 08, 15, 22, 29 and July 06, 13, 20 has been cancelled.

13) Train number 13133 Sealdah-Varanasi Express train, which is scheduled for June 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and July 02, 03, 04, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25 has been cancelled.

14) Train number 13134 Varanasi-Sealdah Express train, which is scheduled for June 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 and July 02, 03, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26, 27 has been will cancelled.

Cancelled Passenger Trains

1) Train number 54255 Varanasi-Lucknow passenger train has been cancelled from June 16, 2018 to July 27, 2018.

2) Train number 54256 Lucknow-Varanasi passenger train has been cancelled from June 15, 2018 to July 26, 2018.

3) Train number 54261 Mughalsarai-Jaunpur passenger train has been cancelled from June 14, 2018 to July 26, 2018.

4) Train number 54262 Jaunpur-Varanasi passenger train has been cancelled from June 15, 2018 to July 26, 2018.

5) Train number 54267 Mughalsarai-Varanasi passenger train has been cancelled from June 15, 2018 to July 26, 2018.

6) Train number 54268 Varanasi-Mughalsarai passenger train has been cancelled from June 15, 2018 to July 26, 2018.

7) Train number 54270 Varanasi-Mughalsarai passenger train has been cancelled from June 15, 2018 to July 26, 2018.

8) Train number 63553 Asansol-Varanasi MEMU train has been cancelled from June 14, 2018 to July 26, 2018.

9) Train number 63554 Varanasi-Asansol MEMU train has been cancelled from June 15, 2018 to July 27, 2018.