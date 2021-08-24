400 stations, 90 passenger trains, Konkan rail to be monetised! Indian Railways assets to fetch Rs 1.52 lakh crore

After road, Indian Railways is the second biggest sector identified by the government in the ambitious national monetisation plan.

The government has identified a total of 90 passenger trains, 400 railway stations, railway stadiums and colonies, as well as the famed Konkan and hill railways among other assets for monetisation. After road, Indian Railways is the second biggest sector identified by the government in the ambitious national monetisation plan. According to a PTI report, monetisation of Indian Railways’ brownfield infra assets would garner over Rs 1.52 lakh crore in a period of four years till fiscal 2025. Indian Railways assets would contribute 26% of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), worth Rs 6 lakh crore, unveiled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Some of the key rail assets identified for monetisation during FY22-25 include 90 passenger trains, 400 railway stations, one route of 1,400 kilometres railway track, 15 railway stadiums, 741 kilometres of Konkan Railway and selected railway colonies, as many as 265 railway owned good-sheds, as well as four hill railways. In the four years’ duration, monetising stations and passenger train services is expected to fetch approximately an amount of Rs 76,250 crore and Rs 21,642 crore, respectively. Monetising 673 kilometres of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) would fetch an amount of Rs 20,178 crore, while track, signalling, and overhead equipment (Track OHE) are estimated to fetch Rs 18,700 crore.

Konkan Railways’ monetisation value is estimated at Rs 7,281 crore, while hill railways’ value is Rs 630 crore. The 265 identified railway owned good-sheds for monetisation are expected to garner Rs 5,565 crore, while the amount for railway colonies redevelopment would be Rs 2,250 crore. The NMP document stated that the Indicative Monetisation Value is estimated at an amount of Rs 1,52,496 crore over the NMP period Financial year 2022-25. Of this, an amount of Rs 17,810 crore would be monetised this financial year, Rs 57,222 crore in the next financial year 2022-23, Rs 44,907 crore in fiscal 2023-24 and Rs 32,557 crore in fiscal 2024-25.