3 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in Maharashtra

The rail traffic in the area was disrupted for a while and some 12 trains were cancelled.

By: | Nagpur | Published: June 10, 2018 11:34 AM
Three coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train derailed near Igatpuri in Maharashtra on Sunday, railway officials said. (ANI)

Three coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train derailed near Igatpuri in Maharashtra on Sunday, railway officials said. No passenger was injured in the accident. Central Railway Ministry spokesperson Sunil Udasi said: “Three coaches — S-12, S-13, pantry car — of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed just before entering platform at 2.05 a.m.”

The rail traffic in the area was disrupted for a while and some 12 trains were cancelled. “The train with eight coaches that were not affected in the accident left at 3.45 a.m.,” Udasi added.

