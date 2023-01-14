20833/20834 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express ticket booking begins, Check fare, seats and other details

The commercial run of the country’s 8th Vande Bharat Express will commence from January 16, 2023. The semi-high speed train will run between Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam. This is going to be the first blue and white collar train to operate between two Telugu states and second Vande Bharat Express train in South India. The region got its first Vande Bharat in Mysuru – Bengaluru – Chennai route on November 11, 2022.

The train will run six days a week except Sunday. It will take 8 hours and 30 minutes to cover a distance of 699 kms. From Secunderabad Junction, the train will depart at 15:00 hours towards Visakhapatnam. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 23:30 hours. From Visakhapatnam, the train will depart at 05:45 hours and will reach Secunderabad at 14:15 hours.

The train will stop at four railway stations during its journey between Secunderabad Junction to Visakhapatnam.

Seats



The train consists of 14 AC Chair Car coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. A total of 57 seats are there in Executive Chair Car (EC) while 627 seats are available in AC Chair Car for normal booking.

Ticket Booking



The ticket booking of 20833/20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has started. The ticket of this blue and white colour train can be booked through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Internet.

Let’s see the fare of 20833 Visakhapatnam (VSKP) – Secunderabad (SC) Vande Bharat Express as available on IRCTC website (Normal booking)



AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from VSKP to SC – Rs 1,720

from VSKP to Rajahmundry – Rs 625

from VSKP to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 960

from VSKP to Khammam – Rs 1,115

from VSKP to Warangal – Rs 1,310

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare :-

from VSKP to SC – Rs 3,170

from VSKP to Rajahmundry – Rs 1,215

from VSKP to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 1,825

from VSKP to Khammam – Rs 2,130

from VSKP to Warangal – Rs 2,540

Catering charge:

AC Chair Car (CC) charges – Rs 364

Executive Chair Car (EC) charges – Rs 419

The food choice is also available in this train. However, if anyone opted for No Food Option, then catering charges will be deducted from the fare.