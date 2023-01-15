20833/20834 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Tatkal booking begins; Check ticket price, seats and other details

Indian Railways‘ 8th Vande Bharat Express will start its commercial run from January 16, 2023. The booking process for the semi-high speed train has also started. The 20833/20834 Secunderabad (SC) – Visakhapatnam (VSKP) Vande Bharat Express train will complete its journey in 8.5 hours.

On Saturday, the South Western Railways’ announced the ticket booking process for South India’s second Vande Express train. The tickets can be booked online or by visiting the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). After the declaration, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started selling tickets for Telangana’s first semi-high speed train.

Also Read: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: Check time table, distance and features

The passenger can opt for Tatkal as the quota is available in the train. The tatkal ticket booking can be done from 10:00 am onwards.

This ultra-modern high speed train has two types of coach for commuters – AC Chair car (CC) and Executive Chair Car (EC). The food choice is optional in this train. If any passenger opted for the No Food option, then catering charges would get deducted from the fare.

Let’s see the fare of 20834 Secunderabad (SC) – Visakhapatnam (VSKP) Vande Bharat Express (Tatkal Reservation)

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from SC to VSKP – Rs 1,900

from SC to Warangal – Rs 875

from SC to Khammam – Rs 925

from SC to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 1,125

from SC to Rajahmundry – Rs 1,605

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare :

from SC to VSKP – Rs 3,645

from SC to Warangal – Rs 1,790

from SC to Khammam – Rs 1,880

from SC to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 2,225

from SC to Rajahmundry – Rs 3,010

20833 Visakhapatnam (VSKP) – Secunderabad (SC) Vande Bharat Express as available on IRCTC website (Tatkal Reservation)

Also Read: 20833/20834 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express ticket booking begins, Check fare, seats and other details

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from VSKP to SC – Rs 1,955

from VSKP to Rajahmundry – Rs 875

from VSKP to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 1,180

from VSKP to Khammam – Rs 1,350

from VSKP to Warangal – Rs 1,545

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare :-

from VSKP to SC – Rs 3,695

from VSKP to Rajahmundry – Rs 1,790

from VSKP to Vijayawada Junction – Rs 2,275

from VSKP to Khammam – Rs 2,655

from VSKP to Warangal – Rs 3,065

Tatkal Seats

A total of 6 seats are there in Executive Chair Car (EC) while 52 seats are available in AC Chair Car (CC) for Tatkal quota booking.