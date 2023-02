2 New Vande Bharat Express on track today: Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi & Mumbai to Solapur; Check train number, timing and stoppages

Central Railway has released the details about the 9th and 10th Vande Bharat Express, which will be inaugurated today, Friday, by PM Narendra Modi. This is going to be Maharashtra’s second and third semi-high-speed passenger train service. Both the trains will reduce the travel time between the two places.

List of Stoppages of 22223/22224 Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express:

During its journey between Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi, the blue and white colour train will halt at three places – Dadar, Thane, and Nashik Road.

Timing

Journey from Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi

Departure from CSMT – 06:20 hrs

Arrival at Dadar – 06:30 hrs

Departure from Dadar – 06:32 hrs

Arrival at Thane – 06:49 hrs

Departure from Thane – 06:51 hrs

Arrival at Nashik Road – 08:57 hrs

Departure from Nashik Road – 08:59 hrs

Arrival at Sainagar Shirdi – 11:40 hrs

Journey from Sainagar Shirdi to Mumbai

Departure from Sainagar Shirdi – 17:25 hrs

Arrival at Nashik Road – 19:25 hrs

Departure from Nashik Road – 19:27 hrs

Arrival at Thane – 22:05 hrs

Departure from Thane – 22:08 hrs

Arrival at Dadar – 22:28 hrs

Departure from Dadar – 22:30 hrs

Arrival at CSMT – 22:50 hrs

List of Stoppages of 22225/22226 Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:

During its journey between Mumbai and Solapur, the country’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train will stop at four cities- Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi.

Timing

Journey from Mumbai to Solapur

Departure from CSMT – 16:05 hrs

Arrival at Dadar – 16:15 hrs

Departure from Dadar – 16:17 hrs

Arrival at Kalyan – 16:53 hrs

Departure from Kalyan – 16:55 hrs

Arrival at Pune – 19:10 hrs

Departure from Pune – 19:15 hrs

Arrival at Kurduwadi – 21:36 hrs

Departure from Kurduwadi – 21:38 hrs

Arrival at Solapur – 22:40 hrs

Journey from Solapur to Mumbai

Departure from Solapur – 06:05 hrs

Arrival at Kurduwadi – 06:53 hrs

Departure from Kurduwadi – 06:55 hrs

Arrival at Pune – 09:20 hrs

Departure from Pune – 09:25 hrs

Arrival at Kalyan – 11:33 hrs

Departure from Kalyan – 11:35 hrs

Arrival at Dadar – 12:12 hrs

Departure from Dadar – 12:14 hrs