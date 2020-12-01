108-year-old Punjab Mail is back on track! Indian Railways to resume this train service from today; details

The train, which connects seven states, was suspended on 22 March 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown.

Indian Railways’ 108-year-old Punjab Mail is returning to the railway tracks today i.e., 1 December 2020, after a duration of 255 days. The train, which connects seven states, was suspended on 22 March 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown. According to a Prabhat Khabar report, the train will start from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on 1 December 2020, while it will start on 3 December 2020 from Punjab’s Firozpur Cantt. Junction railway station. With the resumption of the country’s oldest train- Punjab Mail, Army personnel and officers apart from the ordinary passengers will be greatly benefitted. This is because there are many Army cantonments between Firozpur in Punjab and Mumbai, the report said.

At present, Punjab Mail is the first train to run on the Firozpur-Delhi railway line from 1 December 2020. The train covers Ferozepur Cantt. Junction, Kot Kapura Junction, Gangsar Jaitu, Bhatinda Junction in Punjab, Jind Junction of Haryana, Rohtak Junction, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Shakurbasti in Delhi, New Delhi, Mathura Junction, Agra Cantt, Dhaulpur, Morena, Gwalior Junction, Datia, Jhansi Junction, Lalitpur, Bhopal Junction, Khandwa Junction and Maharashtra Bhusaval Junction, Jalgaon Junction, Nashik Road, Kalyan Junction, Dadar Central, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations.

According to senior officials of Indian Railways’ Firozpur Division, preparations have been done for the resumption of the Punjab Mail train service. The railway officials said that this train is mainly a Mumbai special train, so the decision to resume this train service was to be taken by the Mumbai Division itself. At present, only passengers of the reserved class will be able to travel on this train. The reservation counter to book the train tickets has already been opened for the passengers. The train will run at its scheduled time as before.

According to the report, this train of Indian Railways was started 108 years ago, on 1 June 1912. Since then, the train has been carrying passengers non-stop before the COVID-19 lockdown. Initially, the train used to run between Ballard Pier and Peshawar. Since Independence, till now, the train is being run from Firozpur Cantt. railway station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal station in Mumbai. Now, the train has become the oldest train of Indian Railways’ Firozpur division, the report added.