102 proposals qualify to bid for passenger trains ops

The Railways has completed the request for qualifications evaluations for public private partership in passenger train operations. Out of 120 applications, 102 have been found eligible to participate in the RFP stage. Railways had invited RFQ for private participation in operation of passenger train services over 12 clusters comprising more than 150 origin destination pair of routes through introduction of 151 modern trains.

This is the first major initiative of attracting private investment for running passenger trains, entailing private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore. The applications were opened on October 7, 2020, the application due date. The RFP documents will be made available to the qualified applicants very soon.

Some of the leading applicants which have qualified for participation in the various clusters in the RFP stage are Cube Highways and Infrastructure, GMR Highways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Welspun Enterprises, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects.

Some of the consortiums which have qualified in the various clusters for the RFP stage are — consortium of Gateway Rail Freight and Gateway Distriparks; Malempati Power and Techno Infra Developers; Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, CAF India & CAF Investment Projects; and RK Associates & Hoteliers and Omaxe.