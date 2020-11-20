  • MORE MARKET STATS

102 proposals qualify to bid for passenger trains ops

By: |
November 20, 2020 11:22 AM

Railways had invited RFQ for private participation in operation of passenger train services over 12 clusters comprising more than 150 origin destination pair of routes through introduction of 151 modern trains.

This is the first major initiative of attracting private investment for running passenger trains, entailing private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.

The Railways has completed the request for qualifications evaluations for public private partership in passenger train operations. Out of 120 applications, 102 have been found eligible to participate in the RFP stage. Railways had invited RFQ for private participation in operation of passenger train services over 12 clusters comprising more than 150 origin destination pair of routes through introduction of 151 modern trains.

This is the first major initiative of attracting private investment for running passenger trains, entailing private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore. The applications were opened on October 7, 2020, the application due date. The RFP documents will be made available to the qualified applicants very soon.

Related News

Some of the leading applicants which have qualified for participation in the various clusters in the RFP stage are Cube Highways and Infrastructure, GMR Highways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Welspun Enterprises, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects.

Some of the consortiums which have qualified in the various clusters for the RFP stage are — consortium of Gateway Rail Freight and Gateway Distriparks; Malempati Power and Techno Infra Developers; Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, CAF India & CAF Investment Projects; and RK Associates & Hoteliers and Omaxe.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. 102 proposals qualify to bid for passenger trains ops
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Another step towards safety! Indian Railways installs automated weather forecast equipment at 19 stations
2Indian Railways to resume local train services on Belapur-Kharkopar, Navi Mumbai line; see details
3Six ROBs to be constructed in Odisha: Train operations to be safer! Indian Railways signs MoU with TCIL