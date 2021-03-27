  • MORE MARKET STATS

1 year of Covid-19 lockdown: Most challenging year for Indian Railways, says Piyush Goyal

By: |
Updated: Mar 27, 2021 9:33 PM

India had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 last year to limit the spread of Coronavirus infections in the country.

Piyush GoyalIn a review meeting with the board members and general managers of zonal railways and divisional railway managers of divisions on Saturday, Piyush Goyal said, “The year was the most challenging year for Railways."

India recently completed one year of Covid-19 lockdown in the country. It was the most difficult year for the Indian Railways, according to Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

In a review meeting with the board members and general managers of zonal railways and divisional railway managers of divisions on Saturday, Goyal said, “The year was the most challenging year for Railways.”

Related News

India had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 last year to limit the spread of Coronavirus infections in the country. The Indian Railways also suspended the operation of passenger trains, following the enforced nationwide lockdown. Though some passenger trains have been started, due to the demand, full resumption of passenger train service is still some time away.

“One year of lockdown. Covid-19 has demonstrated the resolve of Railways to fight back and emerge stronger. The mindset of Railways has transformed. It’s no longer business as usual for Railways. Use of new technologies and innovation has created new standards and benchmarks,” Goyal said.

Goyal praised Railway officers and staff for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic to increase loading. He, however, asked workers to strictly follow the safety measures and directed officials to take pro-active steps towards the same.

It is to be noted that Indian Railways has continued to maintain the high momentum in freight figures in terms of loading, earning and speed in March. Indian Railways is expected to cross the total cumulative freight figures of last year. Indian Railways’ freight revenue for the year 2020-21 grew 2% to Rs 1,14,652.47 crore against Rs 1,12,358.83 in the previous year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Piyush Goyal
  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. 1 year of Covid-19 lockdown Most challenging year for Indian Railways says Piyush Goyal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Passenger movement gets easier! Indian Railways running new unreserved special train services on these routes
2Indian Railways double-tracking project important for Navy too, says Goa CM
3Central Vista: Railway Board approves redesigning of Rail Bhawan based on project’s aesthetics