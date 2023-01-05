Railway movement affected amid cold wave in North India, Delhi airport issues fog alert – Full list of new train schedule here

The cold wave in several parts of the country has heavily affected the railway movement on Thursday. A PTI report quoted a railways spokesperson as saying that several trains were delayed by one-and-a-half to six hours due to the foggy weather. The fog has reduced visibility all over North India. IMD said in a statement, dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days.

CPRO Northern Railway shared a picture with the names and number of 12 trains that are running late and two trains that have been rescheduled. Here’s the full list:

The India Meteorological Department categorises fog as ‘very dense’ when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is considered ‘dense’, 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 metres is categorised as ‘shallow’ fog.

Delhi Airport issues fog alert

The Delhi Airport also issued a fog alert for all its passengers today. According to the authorities concerned, low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport amid the freezing weather. “Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter,” the authorities said, ANI reported. “Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the airport tweeted.

Delhi colder than some hill stations

News agency PTI reported the official data on Thursday according to which, Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than Dalhousie (4.9 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (5.2 degrees Celsius), Kangra (3.2 degrees Celsius), Shimla (3.7 degrees Celsius), Dehradun (4.6 degrees Celsius), Mussoorie (4.4 degrees Celsius) and Nainital (6.2 degrees Celsius).

An ‘Orange Alert’ was issued for Rajasthan by the meteorological office amid continuation of the extreme cold wave in many districts, including Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu and Karauli. A senior meteorologist said cold waves and temperatures below normal would persist across north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, PTI report stated.