RailTel CMD emphasizes customer first approach; says timely delivery of services the way to build up brand name

New RailTel CMD Aruna Singh, in her first meeting with senior officials of the PSU, emphasized on “customer first” approach. The CMD said timely delivery of services was the way to build up the brand name of the company. According to a PTI report, Singh, who is an Additional Member (Telecom) in the Railway Board, was handed over the additional charge of the PSU on Wednesday. Singh was quoted in the report saying that the PSU RailTel has been doing really well in business and she is confident that the PSU team will be able to continue the momentum with the ‘customer first’ approach. The company’s timely delivery of services, as well as execution of projects, will strengthen the brand name of RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) amongst major telecom and ICT players of the country, according to her. The RailTel Corporation of India Limited will continue to be at the forefront of the digital transformation taking place in India, the new CMD said.

According to the report, Singh is an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers’ (IRSSE) 1985 batch as well as an Electronics and Telecommunication graduate from the Delhi College of Engineering. Singh, starting her career from the Northern Railway zone, has held many major assignments in different zones and wings of the Indian Railways network such as Chief Workshop Manager in Ghaziabad; Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Hyderabad Division, South Central Railway zone as well as Additional General Manager of the Northwestern Railway zone, the report added.

Recently, the PSU launched PM-WANI (Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme based on access of its WiFi services across 100 stations over the Indian Railways network, having as many as 2,384 WiFi hotspots. These railway stations are spread across 22 states and include 71 stations of Category A1, A as well as 29 railway stations belonging to other categories.