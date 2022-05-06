RailTel bags order worth over Rs 90 crore from MP Govt for SDC expansion & Disaster Recovery establishment

On Thursday, the Public Sector Unit (PSU) under the Railway Ministry- RailTel said it has bagged an order worth Rs 97.64 crore from the state government of Madhya Pradesh for the expansion of the state data centre as well as the establishment of a disaster recovery c­entre. According to a press release issued by RailTel, the project entails designing, upgrading, commissioning as well as managing a state data centre in the state of Madhya Pradesh along with establishing a disaster recovery centre for a period of five years. The PSU has bagged the order from the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited, the press release said.

According to RailTel, State Data Centre is envisioned as the ‘shared, reliable and secure infrastructure services centre for hosting and managing the e-Governance applications of the state as well as its constituent departments or organization. It would provide many functionalities such as Central Repository of the State, Online Delivery of Services, Secure Data Storage, Citizen Information/Services Portal, Disaster Recovery, State Intranet Portal, Service Integration and Remote Management. The PSU further said the State Data Centre would facilitate secure, efficient and reliable delivery of G2G, G2C and G2B services, thereby improving end-user satisfaction. Disaster Recovery services are needed in order to prevent either natural or man-made disasters from causing expensive service disruptions, the PSU stated.

RailTel further mentioned that after the completion of this project, more citizen’s centric beneficial schemes involving e-governance applications will be available to the citizen at the click of a mouse and help in improving the services’ delivery to citizens. This will result in improving transparency, efficiency as well as effectiveness in various Government initiatives, public expenditure and also, schemes. The PSU said the projects assume significance with State Data Centres emerging as one of the backbones of the core infra required for the National e-Governance Plan.