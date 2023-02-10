Vande Bharat Express and Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in single frame! Watch Video of India’s infrastructural beauty

Two grandiose designs of India’s infrastructural beauty are picturesquely crossing at a point that calls spade a spade, how the rail and road of the country has taken new heights. The video, shot by a drone in Karnataka, magnificently shows the ‘raftar’ of the MGR Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train and the ‘Pragati’ of highway development simultaneously.

On the one hand, the nation’s first semi-high-speed train is zooming past with all majesty, on the other hand a 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway showcases the significant road connectivity in the country.

The video spans 21 seconds but it envisages the vision and mission of incredible India for the next 21 years: how India is steadfastly running on the fast track of development.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said, “10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and Vande Bharat Express in one frame! Double Engine BJP Govts at the Centre and in Karnataka have delivered next-generation infrastructure at a scale & speed that is unprecedented.”

10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and Vande Bharat Express in one frame!



— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 9, 2023

About Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

The Bengaluru – Nidaghatta – Mysuru section of National Highway-275 is a 10-Lane in the State of Karnataka. The 117 km long stretch has been built at a cost of more than Rs 8,350 crore. The road will reduce the travel time between two important cities from existing 3 hours to just 75 minutes. The project will boost the connectivity between Bengaluru and Mysuru and provide an impetus to tourism and the economy in the region.

The 10-lane expressway has multiple structures – an 8 km long elevated corridor, 9 major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, 4 ROBs, and 5 bypasses.

About MGR Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

The blue and white colour train from MGR Chennai to Mysuru was flagged off on November 11, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train enhances the connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the technological-software-startup hub of Bengaluru and the world-famous tourist city of Mysuru.