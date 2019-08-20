Pune Metro to have India’s 1st aluminium bodied rail coaches! 10 amazing facts to know

Pune Metro coaches will be India's first aluminium-bodied coaches with Titagarh Firema winning the international bid for the design, supply, manufacture and commissioning of passenger rolling stock for the Pune Metro Rail Project.
Pune Metro on fast-track! The upcoming metro network in the city of Pune will have India’s first aluminium bodied metro rail coaches, giving a huge leap for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ initiative. Being targeted for operations by the year 2021-2022, the Pune Metro Rail project has been undertaken by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro). Maha Metro is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra. The Pune Metro network intends to develop world-class metro stations. With the recent project update of having technology-advanced, state-of-the-art metro coaches, it has raised a level for all rapid transit systems across the country. Some of the prominent facts and features about the Pune Metro coaches are as follows:
Pune Metro aluminium-bodied coaches: Top features
- Pune Metro coaches will be India’s first aluminium-bodied coaches with Indian multinational Titagarh Firema winning the international bid for the design, supply, manufacture, testing and commissioning of passenger rolling stock for the Pune Metro Rail Project. Titagarh Firema, based in Kolkata, West Bengal will be supplying as many as 102 aluminium-bodied, lightweight metro rail coaches for the Pune Metro network.
- According to Lalit Tejwani, Vice President, Passenger Transport and Electricals, Titagarh Wagons Limited the order is valued at Rs 1,100 crore and the contract is for a total of 34 train sets, having three cars each, which will be supplied in a span of 160 weeks. “The metro coaches will be built on the basis of Italian technology which will be manufactured in India for the first time,” Tejwani told Financial Express Online.
- Once operational, the Pune Metro network, will serve the areas of Pune Central and its extended city limits of Pimpri and Chinchwad. The Pune Metro rail project comprises two lines. The 16.5 km line 1 extends from PCMC to Swargate having 14 metro stations, while the 14.6 km line 2 extends from Vanaz to Ramwadi having 16 metro stations.
- The aluminium-bodied Pune Metro rail coaches will be able to achieve a maximum speed of 95 kmph and will have the capacity to accommodate as many as over 925 passengers. The coaches will also be equipped with a regenerative braking system.
- These metro coaches will be fully air-conditioned with features such as humidity control, and will be provided with digital routes as well as station display, with its interiors matching international standards.
- The next-generation aluminium coaches are more energy efficient and have better technical aesthetics. The coaches will have an emergency or panic button in order to ensure the safety of passengers. The passengers will also be able to speak to the train operator on board and to the emergency control at operation control center (OCC), if required.
- During initial operations, the trains in Pune Metro will consist of three coaches which will be subsequently converted into six coaches as per the traffic requirement at later stages.
- The Pune Metro coaches will be equipped with mobile and laptop charging facilities for passengers on board. CCTV cameras will also be installed in the coaches and metro trains will be monitored through regular operations.
- The metro coaches will be aerodynamically as well as ergonomically designed with the exteriors beautified with vibrant folk art reflecting the strong historical and cultural heritage of Pune, Pimpri and Chinchwad areas.
- The Pune Metro coaches will also be capable of functioning in driverless mode, however, Pune Metro’s operations will be with the duty of train drivers or operators.
