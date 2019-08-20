Pune Metro to have India’s 1st aluminium bodied rail coaches! 10 amazing facts to know

Artistic impressions of Pune Metro stations and coaches

Pune Metro on fast-track! The upcoming metro network in the city of Pune will have India’s first aluminium bodied metro rail coaches, giving a huge leap for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ initiative. Being targeted for operations by the year 2021-2022, the Pune Metro Rail project has been undertaken by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro). Maha Metro is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra. The Pune Metro network intends to develop world-class metro stations. With the recent project update of having technology-advanced, state-of-the-art metro coaches, it has raised a level for all rapid transit systems across the country. Some of the prominent facts and features about the Pune Metro coaches are as follows:

Pune Metro aluminium-bodied coaches: Top features