Pune Metro starts trials for signalling system

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) on Monday started trials of the Pune Metro rail project with the communication base train control signalling system (CBTC). With this, it would be possible to operate a train every two minutes.

Brijesh Dixit, MD of Maha Metro, said, the CBTC’s high-speed train trial is an important step towards the completion of the project. “Pune Metro in a few months from now will be operational from Garware College Metro Station to Civil Court and from Phugewadi to Civil Court,” Dixit said.

The trials are being done at the Vanaz and Nal stop sections of Pune Metro. These tests are being conducted on Titagarh Firema trains.

The signalling and train control system in Pune Metro will be software-based. Work on low-speed and high-speed train trials, and multiple train trials are being carried out with three trains run simultaneously.