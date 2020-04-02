Pune Metro project update: Almost 50% excavation completed; only essential work continues during lockdown

Pune Metro: only the essential work such as excavation on routes and deployment of machinery is going on

COVID-19 lockdown impact on Pune Metro: The work on the Pune Metro rail project has come to a temporary halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Pune Metro Rail Corporation is following all the guidelines issued by the government in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Due to this, the construction workers, labourers and contractors of the Pune Metro rail project have stopped the major construction tasks. A Pune Metro spokesperson told Financial Express Online that as of now, only the essential work such as excavation on routes and deployment of machinery is going on. Only after the lockdown is lifted, all major construction work will resume with the coordination of the contractors, he added.

According to Pune Metro Rail Corporation, the status of the metro project in the present situation of lockdown is as follows:

A total of 49.64 percent excavation work has been completed for the underground as well as elevated metro stations of the Pune Metro project.

The tunnelling work in the northern end of the underground metro stations is currently in progress through a special New Austrian Tunnelling Method or NATM technique.

The excavation work on the metro routes involve deployment of machinery on the ground, which is a part of essential work during the lockdown period. This is likely to continue until the lockdown is lifted. The Pune Metro Rail Corporation had set a few deadlines for the PCMC-Swargate line of the project in the months of March and April 2020. However, due to the outbreak, the deadlines are likely to be shifted further.

Pune Metro had successfully conducted the first inaugural run at the Sant Tukaram station of the PCMC-Swargate line in the month of January 2020. The project’s Line 1 which covers PCMS-Swargate and Line 2 which covers Vanaz-Ramwadi have been targeted to be operational by the year 2022. Sant Tukaram to Phugewadi route of the PCMC-Swargate Line 1 section will be the first part to get operational in the next few months.Pune Metro has become the fastest metro project in the country to reach the milestone of conducting trial runs in just a period of 30 months.