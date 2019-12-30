Pune Metro project on track! First metro coaches arrive in city to joyous welcome; details

The upcoming Pune Metro network is unique as it will boast of India’s first aluminium bodied metro rail coaches.

Big boost for the Pune Metro network! The very first metro train for the Pune Metro transit system has arrived in the Pimpri Chinchwad area and received a thunderous welcome from citizens. Three coaches of Pune Metro arrived in the city on a 12-axle truck and were brought to the city from a distance of 1400 km. According to a recent press release issued by the Pune Metro Rail, the work for the Pune Metro network is on track as the civil construction work, laying of the rail, OHE task, signalling work have been completed in record time. The arrival of the Pune Metro coaches have marked another necessary boost to the Pune Metro project.

In the Pimpri Chinchwad area, the Pune Metro train coaches were welcomed by the citizens with an overwhelming response. Interestingly, the first citizen of the city and mayor Mrs Mai Dhore also joined the celebration at the site and welcomed the metro train by performing a pooja. According to Pune Metro, these first coaches will be placed on the elevated track at the Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station. The trial run for the Pune Metro coaches on the section will begin after the completion of mandatory inspections by the metro rail authority.

The Sant Tukaram Nagar station is the second station of the Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC-Swagate.

Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC – Swargate: Details of network, stations