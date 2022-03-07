Pune Metro: Over 21,000 commuters take first metro train ride on inaugural day

At present, Pune Metro trains will be run on two routes- 5 kilometres from Garware college to Vanaz station and 7 kilometres from PCMC to Phugewadi, both routes comprising five mero station.

Pune Metro: On Sunday, at least 21,000 people took their first ride on Pune Metro’s inaugural day. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two stretches of the metro network totalling 12 kilometres. The PM on the metro ride from Garware college station to Anandnagar station was accompanied by students of Garware school and students from a school for special children, according to an IE report. At present, Pune Metro trains will be run on two routes- 5 kilometres from Garware college to Vanaz station and 7 kilometres from PCMC to Phugewadi, both routes comprising five mero stations. The minimum fare is of Rs 10 while the maximum fare is of Rs 20. The fare for the return journey is of Rs 30. The train frequency is of 30 minutes. The metro facility will be open daily from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

There are two corridors on the Pune Metro Rail Project with a total length of 33.2 kilometres, North-South Corridor (Purple Line) and East-West Corridor (Aqua line), covering 30 metro stations. The length of the elevated section is 27.2 kilometres and the length of the underground section is 6 kilometres. Pune Metro has two maintenance depots, one each at Vanaz and Range Hills. Once the metro network is fully operational, the train services will be operated with a total of 34 metro trains in three-car train configuration. Following are some details on North-South and East-West Corridors:

The North-South Corridor passes through Pune’s industrial area of Pimpri-Chinchwad and further into the city’s old Peth areas. This corridor’s length is 17.5 kilometres with 14 metro stations. Six kilometres section on this corridor from Range Hills to Swargate is underground.

The East-West Corridor is fully elevated. It starts from Vanaz Depot in the east and passes through the city’s densely populated residential areas. The corridor length is of 15.7 kilometres with 16 metro stations.

Meanwhile, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority is implementing Pune Metro Line-3 on a PPP basis. Tata-Siemens JV has been awarded the concessionaire contract for the same and work on this has started in January 2022.