Pune Metro operations to start on two stretches in January; details

Pune Metro Update: From the new year, regular commuters in Pune can enjoy hassle-free and smooth travelling! By the end of January 2022, Metro rail service in the city of Pune is set to open for the public. The Metro service will be open in two stretches in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol who recently conducted a meeting with officials of Pune metro rail was quoted saying in an IE report that officials of the Pune Metro rail conveyed their plan on Monday to start the Metro rail operation for the public in the city by the third week of next month. The Pune metro rail system is being implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (also known as Maha Metro).

According to the Mayor, the 5 kilometre long priority stretch from Vanaz to Garware college in Pune will be open to the public by the end of January 2022. The stretch is part of the elevated Metro route from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

According to Hemant Sonawane, public relations head of Pune Metro rail, the priority metro section — PCMC to Phugewadi on PCMC to Swargate route was inspected by the Commissioner of Metro railway safety (CMRS) Janak Garg. The inspection will continue tomorrow also, he had said. To open any Metro line for commercial passenger operators, it is mandatory to have inspection of the Commissioner of Metro railway safety, said Sonawane. He further stated the Commissioner of Metro railway safety reviews all the technical, passenger safety as well as commercial aspects of the Metro operation.

Meanwhile, Mohol further mentioned that the work for the Metro rail route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar in the city of Pune has already begun. The development work will gain pace as the Union government approved funds of Rs 1,430 crore for the project recently, the Mayor added.