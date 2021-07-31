Pune Metro: Maharashtra deputy CM flags off trial run

Pune’s Metro First trial run on the route between Vanaz and Ramwadi in Pune city was successfully carried out on Friday. The five-km stretch trial run from Vanaz to Ideal Colony was flagged off by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Sixty per cent of the work on the Pune Metro Rail project has been completed and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) would speed up work on the project, Pawar said. He also suggested extension of the metro rail network to extend the service in and around large parts of the city.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha-Metro, said they were able to achieve this landmark work within three years of starting the project, despite loss of almost one year to the pandemic, lockdowns and labour exodus. Around 75% of the work on the Vanaz to Garware College stretch has been completed and this could be opened to commuters by October- November, Dixit said.

MahaMetro, the 50:50 JV between the Union and the state government, is executing the Pune Metro project comprising two lines. Line One from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate is of 16.6 km and includes an underground section. Line 2 is a 14.7-km-long elevated line from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

Around 70% of the work on the twin train depots have been completed. The aluminum coaches to be used by Pune Metro too were unveiled at the trial run. Pune Metro has already carried out a trial run on the 6-km stretch in Pimpri Chinchwad on Line One. Apart from the central and state governments, the Rs 11,420-crore Pune Metro project has raised loans from EIB (€600 million) and AFD (€245 million ).