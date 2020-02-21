Pune Metro corridors, India’s fastest metro project, to be operational by 2022; first stretch to open soon

Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC – Swargate and Pune Metro Line 2 Vanaz-Ramwadi are likely to be ready for passenger operations by 2022.

Big news for Pune commuters! The two Pune Metro corridors are likely to be made fully operational in the next two years! The much-awaited Pune Metro rail project which will connect the Pune Central area and the extended city limits of Pimpri and Chinchwad has been targeted for operations by the year 2022, a Pune Metro rail official told Financial Express Online. The official said that the two corridors of the Pune Metro network, namely, Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC – Swargate and Pune Metro Line 2 Vanaz-Ramwadi are likely to be ready for passenger operations by 2022. However, Sant Tukaram-Phugewadi section of Pune Metro Line 1 will become operational in the next few months itself. The Pune Metro project has become the country’s fastest metro project to reach the milestone of trials in just 30 months.

Pune Metro project: Current status

Last month, the first inaugural trial run of the Pune Metro was successfully conducted at the Sant Tukaram Nagra station of the PCMC-Swargate line. The trial run was conducted at the Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station by the 1.4 km long overhead electric cable which had been activated as part of the metro project.

On January 5, 2019, the second tunnel work by the tunnel boring machine (TBM) was inaugurated. Through the tunnel boring work, two parallel tunnels in the route are being dug between the Range hill and Swargat of the Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC – Swargate

The Sant Tukaram – Phugewadi section of Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC-Swargate , with four metro stations will get operational in the next few months.

The work of the metro pillars, span, rail laying, metro stations work, overhead cables, electric poles, electrical substation, charging of overhead cable works and the introduction of the very first Pune Metro coaches have been completed in record time.

Pune Metro : details of route, stations, features: