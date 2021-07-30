Pune Metro conducts first trial run on Vanaz-Ramwadi route; details here

Today, the Pune Metro rail network has undertaken its first trial run on the Vanaz-Ramwadi route. (image: Siddharth Shirole Twitter handle)

Pune Metro Update: Soon, travelling between Vanaz and Garware College in Pune to get more convenient. Today, the Pune Metro rail network has undertaken its first trial run on the Vanaz-Ramwadi route. The Metro trial was done between Vanaz and Ideal Colony at the Hill View Park car depot in presence of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. An official of the Pune Metro was quoted in a PTI report saying that the flag-off ceremony of the first Pune Metro trial run of East-West corridor was conducted successfully in presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol as well as others.

On 10 July 2021, a ‘technical run’ of the metro train was carried out by Pune Metro rail network from Vanaz to Garware College, according to an IE report. A train trial run was earlier carried out on the 6 kilometre long metro section from Pimpri Chinchwad to Phugewadi in Pune, on the route to Swargate. On the rest of the stretch, work is on the fast track, with an underground tunnel’s construction for Pune Metro that has covered over half of the distance from Shivajinagar to Budhwar Peth. However, after work was hit due to the lockdown, the project’s deadline has been extended. The project of Pune Metro is being executed by Maha-Metro. Two routes are being developed in Pune- a 16.6 kilometre long route from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate, as well as a 14.7 kilometre route from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

On Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate route, the metro stretch is an elevated one from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Shivajinagar, and then the route is underground till Swargate. The metro route from Vanaz to Ramwadi will be fully elevated, the report said. The ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation wants to start Pune Metro services on the two priority sections, from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi as well as from Vanaz to Garware College, before the civic polls early next year, the report added.