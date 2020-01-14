Pune Metro 1st trial run successfully conducted at Sant Tukaram Nagar station! All details of project status

On December 30, 2019, the very first Pune Metro train, having three coaches, arrived in the Pimpri Chinchwad area amid a joyous welcome by citizens.
Pune Metro a step closer to reality! The first inaugural trial run of the Pune Metro has successfully been conducted at the Sant Tukaram Nagar station of the Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC-Swargate. According to the Pune Metro rail project, the trial run was conducted at the Sant Tukaram Nagar station by the 1.4 km long overhead electric cable which was activated as part of the project. Pune Metro rail has approached the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Research Design and Standardisation Organisation (RDSO) as well as the Indian Railways Board for receiving various statutory and safety permissions required for regular train operations. Further, the authorities will visit and inspect the preparations before granting the required permissions. After receiving permission, Pune Metro will be able to run the commercial services on track.
According to recent developments of the Pune metro rail project, the overhead catenary system has been activated across the track, which means that the process of the overhead electric cable from which the metro train draws power has been successfully completed. This process is the initial part of the trial as it ensures that the power supply for the metro network has been supplied. The very first Pune Metro coach which was brought to the Pimpri Chinchwad area, were placed on the track at the Sant Tukaram Nagar station.
The Sant Tukaram Nagar station is the second station of the Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC – Swargate and is an elevated station.
Pune Metro network: Details of route, stations, special features
- The Pune Metro network will have two corridors namely, the 16 km long Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC – Swargate having 14 stations and the 14 km long Pune Metro Line 2 Vanaz-Ramwadi having 16 stations.
- The Pune Metro will connect the areas of Pune Central with the extended city limits of Pimpri, Chinchwad.
- During the initial stages, the Pune Metro trains will have three coaches, which will further be converted to six coaches according traffic requirements.
- The Pune Metro rail project will boast of India’s first aluminium bodied coaches. These coaches will be lightweight having advanced communication system, regenerative braking and broad gangway.
Pune Metro rail project- current status:
- In the last 30 months of the infrastructural work, the metro project has achieved several milestones.
- The work of metro pillars, span, metro stations work, rail laying, overhead cables, electrical substation, electric poles, charging of overhead cable works as well as introduction of the Pune Metro train have been completed in record time.
- On January 9, 2020, the overhead catenary system was energised, resulting in the supply of power across the track. This will soon lead to the metro train drawing power from the overhead cable, during the trial and commercial runs.
- On January 5, 2019, the second tunnel work by the state-of-the-art tunnel boring machine (TBM) was inaugurated. The first tunnel work by TBM was started on November 30, 2019. Through the tunnel work, two parallel tunnels are being dug between the Range hill and Swargat of Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC – Swargate
- On December 27, 2019, the very first prototype model design of the Pune Metro train was unveiled and placed on track at the Sant Tukaram Nagar station
- On December 30, 2019, the very first Pune Metro train, having three coaches, arrived in the Pimpri Chinchwad area amid a joyous welcome by citizens.
