Pune Metro 1st trial run successfully conducted at Sant Tukaram Nagar station! All details of project status

The Pune Metro will connect the areas of Pune Central with the extended city limits of Pimpri, Chinchwad

Pune Metro a step closer to reality! The first inaugural trial run of the Pune Metro has successfully been conducted at the Sant Tukaram Nagar station of the Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC-Swargate. According to the Pune Metro rail project, the trial run was conducted at the Sant Tukaram Nagar station by the 1.4 km long overhead electric cable which was activated as part of the project. Pune Metro rail has approached the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Research Design and Standardisation Organisation (RDSO) as well as the Indian Railways Board for receiving various statutory and safety permissions required for regular train operations. Further, the authorities will visit and inspect the preparations before granting the required permissions. After receiving permission, Pune Metro will be able to run the commercial services on track.

According to recent developments of the Pune metro rail project, the overhead catenary system has been activated across the track, which means that the process of the overhead electric cable from which the metro train draws power has been successfully completed. This process is the initial part of the trial as it ensures that the power supply for the metro network has been supplied. The very first Pune Metro coach which was brought to the Pimpri Chinchwad area, were placed on the track at the Sant Tukaram Nagar station.

The Sant Tukaram Nagar station is the second station of the Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC – Swargate and is an elevated station.

Pune Metro network: Details of route, stations, special features

The Pune Metro network will have two corridors namely, the 16 km long Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC – Swargate having 14 stations and the 14 km long Pune Metro Line 2 Vanaz-Ramwadi having 16 stations.

The Pune Metro will connect the areas of Pune Central with the extended city limits of Pimpri, Chinchwad.

During the initial stages, the Pune Metro trains will have three coaches, which will further be converted to six coaches according traffic requirements.

The Pune Metro rail project will boast of India’s first aluminium bodied coaches. These coaches will be lightweight having advanced communication system, regenerative braking and broad gangway.

Pune Metro rail project- current status: