PTC India begins supply of 126 MW wind power to UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha

Power trading solutions provider PTC India today announced that it has operationalised the flow or supply of 126 MW inter-state wind power commissioned capacity to different beneficiary states under a government scheme.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2018 5:33 PM
ptc india, ptc india ltd share price, ptc india finance, ptc share price target, ptc india finance share price target The power will flow (be supplied) to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, a PTC India statement said. (Photo: PTI)

Power trading solutions provider PTC India today announced that it has operationalised the flow or supply of 126 MW inter-state wind power commissioned capacity to different beneficiary states under a government scheme. The power will flow (be supplied) to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, a PTC India statement said.

According to the statement, the commissioned capacities are part of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Wind Scheme (Tranche-I) of 1050 MW in Jun 2016.”PTC India has executed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with developers and power sale agreements (PSAs) with seven state utilities,” it added.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) had conducted the competitive bidding and e-reverse auction for selection of wind project developers in Feb 2017 and the tariff discovered was Rs 3.46/kWh setting a new benchmark for the wind sector at that time, it said.

Deepak Amitabh, CMD, PTC India said, “This as an important milestone in the journey of renewable energy in India, wherein the scheme enables transfer of renewable power from wind-rich states to wind deficient states.”
“The capacities under this scheme will be commissioned progressively in the coming months and benefits of the capacity will be reaped by state utilities fully from next wind season,” he added.

