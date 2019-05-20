Proud moment for Assam! India’s longest river ropeway over Brahmaputra in Guwahati to open soon; check pics

Published: May 20, 2019 4:31:01 PM

Once this one-of-its-kind ropeway on water project is completed, the travel time between north Guwahati to south Guwahati would be cut down to just 7 minutes.

ASSAM ROPEWAYOnce this rope-way facility is completed, Brahmaputra River will have a distinction of having India?s longest river ropeway as well as the longest rail-cum-road bridge over it.

Assam, Guwahati get massive infrastructure boost! The longest river ropeway in India is set to be opened in six months time. The ropeway is being constructed across the Brahmaputra River connecting the northern and southern parts of Guwahati. Talking to ANI, Ashok Singhal, Chairman of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority said that the ropeway would be opened for public in 180 days. Singhal said the project was closed for a few years but has picked up the pace after Sarbananda Sonowal became the Chief Minister of Assam.

Benefit for Assam, Guwahati: Once this one-of-its-kind ropeway on water project is completed, the travel time between north Guwahati to south Guwahati would be cut down to just 7 minutes. Tourism in Assam and its capital will get a major boost through the ropeway project, said Singhal.

Details of the project: Singhal said that the total cost of the project stood at Rs 53 crore. Major works have been completed, he said. Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) secured permission for this in 2015. It was entrusted with the responsibility to relocate a pillar (T-2) beyond 300-metre of Urvashi Island. The pillar was constructed at the south bank of Brahmaputra River. Apart from this pillar, four other pillars have also been constructed, according to the report.

Once this rope-way facility is completed, Brahmaputra River will have a distinction of having India’s longest river ropeway as well as the longest rail-cum-road bridge over it. In December 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge at Bogibeel near Dibrugarh. Bogibeel bridge is a 4.94-km-long double-decker bridge. Bogibeel Bridge was bridge was constructed with an aim to provide a hassle-free defence movement along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. The project was completed at a cost of Rs 5,900 crore. The bridge also reduced the train travel between Dibrugarh and Delhi to 34 hours from 37 hours.

