Projects worth Rs 72,000 cr to be awarded under Sagarmala in FY19

"In 2017-18, projects worth Rs 27,986 crore had been awarded, and in the current fiscal, projects worth Rs 71,868 crore will be awarded," the ministry's Joint Secretary K K Aggarwal said at a BCCI-organised maritime and logistics workshop here.

By: | Kolkata | Published: May 26, 2018 4:45 AM
The Ministry of Shipping will award contracts worth nearly Rs 72,000 crore under the Sagarmala Programme in the 2018-19 fiscal, a senior government official said today.

The Ministry of Shipping will award contracts worth nearly Rs 72,000 crore under the Sagarmala Programme in the 2018-19 fiscal, a senior government official said today. “In 2017-18, projects worth Rs 27,986 crore had been awarded, and in the current fiscal, projects worth Rs 71,868 crore will be awarded,” the ministry’s Joint Secretary K K Aggarwal said at a BCCI-organised maritime and logistics workshop here.

The number of projects that will be awarded would be 196 in the financial started April against 69 projects in 2017-18. The Sagarmala Project proposes to develop new ports and modernise the existing ones, along with projects focused on road and railway connectivity. Meanwhile, Aggarwal said the techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR) is being prepared for the Tajpur port, and it would take two-three months to complete.

