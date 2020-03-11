Project tendering declines for 6th consecutive month in February

Project awarding activity was a mixed bag during February.

Project tendering activity in the country continued to worsen for the sixth consecutive month in a row during February this year. The tendering activity in terms of value fell 54% year-on-year (y-o-y) last month and 15% on a monthly basis. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the FY20 tender value was down 42% y-o-y.

Key tenders released during February 2020 include the construction of tunnels, bridges, yards, formation, shaft, among others, in Uttarakhand; a water supply scheme in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and design and construction of 10 elevated stations in Mumbai.

“We note that except for August 2019 (up 4% y-o-y), the tendering activity has declined consistently since April 2019, which suggests award activity too will remain weak for at least the next two quarters,” Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report.

During February 2020, sectors reporting a decline in tendering activity included roadways (down 66% y-o-y), irrigation (down 90%), community services (down 52%), real estate (down 56%), power distribution (down 84%), hospitals (down 35%) and water supply (down 13%). On the other hand, railways (up 98%) and water treatment (up 57%) were the only sectors which recorded growth.

Sectors which recorded a growth included irrigation (up 119% y-o-y), real estate (up 77%) and power equipment (up 1,000%), whereas the under performing sectors included roadways (down 45%), railways (down 62%), water supply (60%) and power distribution (down 67%).

Major orders finalised last month include a Rs 1,600 crore contract won by PNC Infratech for rehabilitation and upgrade of a NH stretch for Unnao-Lalganj section in UP, a Rs 1,600 crore contract won by Mantena Constructions in JV with Gaja Engineering for construction of pressurised pipe system in Sagar district of MP and a Rs 1,300 crore contract won by Ahluwalia Contracts for construction of AIIMS Jammu.