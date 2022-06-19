Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project: PM Modi inaugurates Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel, five underpasses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi on Sunday at 10:30 AM. The project is built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crores which aims to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the exhibition and convention center being developed at Pragati Maidan. It is a core part of the Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project.



The tunnel is 1.6 KM long and is expected to ease travel for commuters traveling to India Gate and to other areas of central Delhi from east Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The tunnel begins near the National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) at the Purana Qila Road and passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan to culminate at the Ring Road near the Pragati Power station. The tunnel can be a huge relief for daily commuters working in Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, and the India Gate region of Delhi.



The paintings inside the tunnel grandstand the Indian culture, birds, and six seasons in various pieces of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.



The construction work was started in March 2018 and was scheduled to be finished by September 2019. However, it was stretched out to June 2020 because of the intricacies engaged with the development work. It was subsequently pushed to December 2020 because of the COVID-19 lockdown and further reached out to March 2022.