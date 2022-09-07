PM Narendra Modi to launch revamped Central Vista Avenue on September 8, here are some important facts related to project

The inaugural function of Central Vista, the much-awaited dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place on Thursday (September 8), in New Delhi, the national capital of India. The Government of India (GOI) has asked ministries and departments to close offices in New Delhi post-lunch. To all the ministries/departments, the government has issued a circular to direct non-essential staff to work from home.

Today we will tell you some important facts related to Central Vista Redevelopment Project. Read on:

1) Buildings

It is scheduled between 2020 and 2026. As of 2020, the project aims to revamp a 3 km long Rajpath (now officially named Kartavya Path) between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate. It will convert North and South Blocks to publicly accessible museums. Under the project, a new common Central Secretariat will be constructed to house all ministries.

A new Parliament building near the present one (with increased seating capacity for future expansion) will be constructed. Also, a new residence and office for the Vice-President and the Prime Minister will be constructed (near the North Block and South Block).

2) Cost of the Central Vista Redevelopment project

Spread over four years, the cost of the Central Vista Redevelopment project has been estimated to be around Rs 13,450 crore. It also includes a Common Central Secretariat and the Special Protection Group (SPG) building.

However, till now, reportedly, contracts for only two projects worth Rs 1,339 crores have been awarded (The New Parliament Building and rejuvenation of Central Vista Avenue). It will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 862 crores and Rs 477 crores, respectively.

3) Monetary allocation

From the Finance Ministry, the monetary allocation was provided. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) did the assessment studies for the project. The regulatory master plan was done by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

4) Six bidders in the final competition

In the final competition, there were six bidders. They presented their proposal to the Central Public Works Department, Government of India.

HCP Design Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd.

CP Kukreja and Associates Pvt. Ltd.

HS Contractor Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.

ARCOP Associates Pvt. Ltd.

Sikka Associates Architects

INI Design Studio Pvt. Ltd.

5) About the new Parliament house

Under the project, a new triangular building to house the Parliament of India will be built. The structure will be spread over an area of 20,866 metres. It will have a built-up area of 694,270 sq ft. It will have four floors. It will have a larger seating capacity than the current building.

The new Parliament will have digital interface systems and serve for the following 150 years. The older structure will be retained as an archeological asset of the country. It will be modified for more functional spaces for the Parliament. In September 2020, TATA projects won the bid to construct the building at a cost of ₹861.90 crores. In January 2021, it began construction.