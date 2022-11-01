PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 8,000 cr in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Banaskantha district of poll-bound Gujarat on Monday.

In the wake of the suspension bridge collapse tragedy in Morbi, the Prime Minister cancelled his scheduled roadshow in Ahmedabad and cultural programmes and functions in Kevadia as well as Tharad in North Gujarat

Laying foundation stones for water-related projects, he said that these projects will help in irrigation facilities to more than six districts of Gujarat, including Banaskantha, Patan and Mehsana.

Also read: Use of PEB to remove major roadblock in the path of UDAN Scheme and to help aviation in Tier 2-3 cities

Recalling the tough times that the state has faced in the past, the Prime Minister said that it is the undying spirit of the people of Gujarat that gives them the strength to deal with any adversity with whatever resources they have.“There were times when people of the North Gujarat region used to face the problem of fluoride contaminated water. The issues related to water have a major effect on agriculture. The condition was such that no land-owner would find a buyer if they wanted to sell their land,” he said, adding that after he became chief minister of Gujarat, his government not only identified the problem but resolved it through measures such as water conservation and construction of check dams and ponds.

Adoption of drip irrigation by farmers of North Gujarat has given a boost to agriculture activities in the region, he said, adding, “on one hand we have the Banas Dairy while on the other hand a 100 MW solar power plant. We have accomplished the goal of getting tap water to every house in the region.”

He claimed that 4 lakh hectares of land in Banaskantha are dedicated to using drip and micro irrigation that has resulted in the water table not getting depleted further.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited Kevadia and paid homage to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity to mark the latter’s 147th birth anniversary. Modi also addressed the Officer Trainees of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the culmination of Aarambh 4.0. In late evening, the Prime Minister dedicated two railway projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore at Ahmedabad to the nation.

Also read: Maharashtra Metro real estate development plans get a boost

These projects include the Ahmedabad-Himmatnagar-Udaipur Gauge Converted Line and Lunidhar-Jetalsar Gauge Converted Line. The Prime Minister will also flag off new trains between Bhavnagar and Jetalsar and between Asarwa and Udaipur.